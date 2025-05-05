John Cena put over current champion backstage after winning the Undisputed WWE Title

John Cena met with a current champion after winning the Undisputed WWE Championship. He put over this champ backstage.
Joe Hendry is one of the most popular stars on the TNA roster and the current TNA World Champion. Given his rising popularity, he has made many appearances for WWE, particularly NXT, over the past year. He also competed at WrestleMania 41 Night Two, where he was revealed to be Randy Orton's surprise opponent. Joe, however, lost the match.
During a recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Joe Hendry recalled John Cena coming up to him after winning his 17th World Title and telling him he was great tonight.
"I was backstage, there's filming going on all the time — and I hope John doesn't mind me saying this because John has spoken publicly about conversations we've had — so I will do the same. Not everything, but respectfully. John came back from Gorilla and came right up to me, and there were multiple camera crews, and he basically said what he said on Pat McAfee. John said, 'You did exactly what I told you to do, and you were great tonight.' He gave me some advice."
Top WWE star punished? More details HERE
Hendry further stated what it meant to him for someone like Cena to publicly compliment him.
"For him to say on Pat McAfee's show that he thinks I'm going to be a major player — that was the biggest compliment. I really did take his advice to heart. It was very important to me to show John that respect because, in my opinion, John Cena is the greatest professional wrestler of all time," stated Hendry. [H/T WrestlingInc.]
Rikishi picks John Cena to win at WWE Backlash
After John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes to win the Undisputed WWE Championship on Night Two of 'Mania, he was attacked by Randy Orton on RAW following The Show of Shows. This kickstarted their rivalry, and now both men are scheduled to face each other at WWE Backlash.
Speaking on his Off The Top podcast, Rikishi picked Cena to win over Orton at Backlash.
"I gotta go with John Cena, 'cause we all didn't see that coming. We all definitely, for sure, we thought Cody Rhodes is the future. Cody Rhodes is the guy, he's a lot younger, he's healthy to run. (...) Right when we think they're going right, they went left. That's the beautiful thing about professional wrestling, so, to see him go up against Randy, man, that's going to be an iconic match," Rikishi said.
It will be interesting to see who will emerge victorious at WWE Backlash.