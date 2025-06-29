John Cena to quit WWE and join Vince McMahon, predicts veteran, following Retirement Tour

John Cena has made headlines in the past year for talking positively about his relationship with Vince McMahon amid serious allegations against the former WWE Chairman. One wrestling veteran has posed a question about Cena possibly joining McMahon in his latest venture after his farewell tour.

The Last Real Champion has not been afraid to talk about his relationship with McMahon in interviews following the sexual assault and trafficking allegations. He owes his career to the former WWE Chairman, who left his position at TKO in January 2024.

More than a year after leaving behind pro wrestling, McMahon founded 14TH & I, an investment firm that will be involved in media and sports entertainment. Speaking on the latest episode of The Stevie Richards Show, the former WWE star thought that loyalists like John Cena or even The Undertaker could join Vince's new company.

"Are you going to have an Undertaker, a John Cena and other people that are going to join him after whatever time in WWE? The executives are very loyal to Vince. We saw some of the top ones instantly work with Vince after this. When he started the 14TH & I, (Brad) Bloom was one of the first people, other people came over, so he's building a network of employees and executives and everybody," Richards said. [6:32 - 7:07]

Cena is currently halfway through his retirement tour and is expected to retire from in-ring competition at the end of the year. He'll still be part of WWE, making appearances, but it seems like he'll be focusing more on his Hollywood career.

