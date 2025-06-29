  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • John Cena, Randy Orton & CM Punk overlooked; Triple H heaps praise on former WWE champion: "Best in the Business"

John Cena, Randy Orton & CM Punk overlooked; Triple H heaps praise on former WWE champion: "Best in the Business"

By Phillipa Marie
Published Jun 29, 2025 14:10 GMT
This is a shock (image via WWE)
This is a shock (Image via WWE.com)

WWE Night of Champions was an interesting show from several different points of view, with the main event Undisputed WWE Title match between John Cena and CM Punk bringing back memories from the past. It seems that Triple H had an interesting opinion of his own following the show.

Interestingly, there were some standout performances, and it seems that many fans are talking about Sami Zayn and his performance against Karrion Kross. There was a belief that the Zayn-Kross match was added when Dominik Mysterio was unable to compete, and it seems that he had one of the best matches of the night.

Zayn had quite the pop in Saudi Arabia, and following his win, Triple H took to social media to praise Zayn and named him as one of the "Best in the Business."

also-read-trending Trending

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!

Zayn has become one of WWE's biggest stars all on his own over the past few years after being part of the storyline with The Bloodline and being able to become an integral part of the group.

Zayn wasn't initially set to be in that role, but the fact that he managed to become an entertaining part of the story meant that WWE allowed it to continue, and he rode that popularity all the way to a World Championship match in his hometown.

What's next on RAW for Sami Zayn after Triple H's unexpected praise?

There are several WWE stars who have seemingly concluded their story at Night of Champions, including Sami Zayn and Rhea Ripley.

It seems that Rhea could now be looking at a Women's World Championship shot heading into SummerSlam, but Sami Zayn could also be looking for a title shot, with AJ Styles seemingly challenging Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship when he's ready to compete again.

Zayn appears to have vanquished his demons by defeating Kross, so now he can move forward without the worry that Kross was right about him eventually turning heel.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications