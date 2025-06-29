John Cena, Randy Orton & CM Punk overlooked; Triple H heaps praise on former WWE champion: "Best in the Business"

WWE Night of Champions was an interesting show from several different points of view, with the main event Undisputed WWE Title match between John Cena and CM Punk bringing back memories from the past. It seems that Triple H had an interesting opinion of his own following the show.

Interestingly, there were some standout performances, and it seems that many fans are talking about Sami Zayn and his performance against Karrion Kross. There was a belief that the Zayn-Kross match was added when Dominik Mysterio was unable to compete, and it seems that he had one of the best matches of the night.

Zayn had quite the pop in Saudi Arabia, and following his win, Triple H took to social media to praise Zayn and named him as one of the "Best in the Business."

Trending

Expand Tweet

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!

Zayn has become one of WWE's biggest stars all on his own over the past few years after being part of the storyline with The Bloodline and being able to become an integral part of the group.

Zayn wasn't initially set to be in that role, but the fact that he managed to become an entertaining part of the story meant that WWE allowed it to continue, and he rode that popularity all the way to a World Championship match in his hometown.

What's next on RAW for Sami Zayn after Triple H's unexpected praise?

There are several WWE stars who have seemingly concluded their story at Night of Champions, including Sami Zayn and Rhea Ripley.

Expand Tweet

It seems that Rhea could now be looking at a Women's World Championship shot heading into SummerSlam, but Sami Zayn could also be looking for a title shot, with AJ Styles seemingly challenging Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship when he's ready to compete again.

Zayn appears to have vanquished his demons by defeating Kross, so now he can move forward without the worry that Kross was right about him eventually turning heel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Marie Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!