John Cena and Randy Orton did too much in their final match, says WWE veteran

John Cena and Randy Orton likely had their final one-on-one match at WWE Backlash, but a Hall of Famer wasn't too stoked about their encounter. Recently, Mark Henry talked about Cena and Orton's bout in Missouri for the title.
Earlier this month, John Cena and Randy Orton went one-on-one for the most prestigious title in the promotion's history. The Franchise Player secured the win and walked out of The Viper's hometown with championship gold around his waist.
While many viewed their final encounter in high regard, Mark Henry felt the two legends went out of their way. Speaking on Busted Open, the former World Heavyweight Champion said the showdown felt a lot like a house show match, and they "did too much stuff", which people usually didn't do for television.
"I felt like it was too much of a house show. They did too much stuff that we do walk and talk. On TV, you can't do walk and talk," Henry said. (From 04:20 to 04:35)
John Cena crossed paths with his former rival after his match with Randy Orton at WWE Backlash
Earlier this year, John Cena turned heel for the first time in over two decades and won the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 in a shocking fashion. After the event, Randy Orton stepped up as Cena's first challenger.
Unlike others in the locker room, R-Truth didn't change his stance on his childhood hero and wholeheartedly supported The Franchise Player's win at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Unfortunately for Truth, it didn't work out well.
After John Cena's match against Randy Orton at WWE Backlash, The Franchise Player abruptly appeared at the post-show press conference. With Triple H's approval, Cena addressed media outlets only for R-Truth to interrupt. This didn't sit well with the champion as he put Truth through a table with an AA.
Cena and Truth feuded in 2011 when the latter was part of Awesome Truth. It'll be interesting to see if this leads to a match between the two in the coming weeks.
