John Cena reacts to the 18th anniversary of his WWE debut with a heartfelt message

It's been 18 years already since John Cena's iconic debut!

The Cenation Leader reacted to the auspicious occasion with a great message.

It's been 18 years since John Cena made his WWE TV debut.

June 27th, 2002 is an important day in WWE history as it not only marked the official beginning of the Ruthless Aggression era but also introduced a young rookie in John Cena to the WWE Universe.

The fans would argue that Vince McMahon got the ball rolling a few days earlier on June 24th with his Ruthless Aggression promo; however, Cena's arrival a few days later on SmackDown solidified the start of a new chapter in WWE.

John Cena answered Kurt Angle open challenge and the rest, as they say, is history. Eighteen years have passed, and John Cena is now considered to be one of the most influential professional wrestlers of all time.

The WWE Network Twitter handle put out a thread of tweets on the 18th Anniversary of John Cena's TV debut. Cena reacted to the thread with a heartfelt message of gratitude to the fans.

Cena wrote:

Thank you for all the well wishes on the anniversary of a day I'll never forget. @WWE is and always will be home for me. Thank you for allowing me to pursue my passion for so many years, none of it is possible without you.

Thank you for all the well wishes on the anniversary of a day I’ll never forget. @WWE is and always will be home for me. Thank you for allowing me to pursue my passion for so many years, none of it is possible without you. https://t.co/uFFmSmnEvv — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 27, 2020

The thread highlights the single most significant moment from each year of John Cena's illustrious career, starting from 2002 right up until the Firefly Fun House match in 2020.

It's a pretty fun thread which we highly recommend you check out.

Advertisement

What's John Cena up to these days?

John Cena is no longer a full-time performer for the WWE as the 16-time World Champion has transitioned to a part-time schedule. The 43-year-old Superstar is a bonafide Hollywood star, and his projects outside professional wrestling are growing with each passing day.

WWE is still John Cena's home, and he'd always be willing to return sporadically for a big match or two. Cena's psychedelic Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36 is still fresh in the memories of most fans. Bray Wyatt took the WWE veteran on a manic trip down memory lane, and it all ended with Cena losing the 'match'. John Cena is certainly not done, and he should be back whenever WWE finds something big enough for him to seek his teeth into.

A SummerSlam return seems unlikely, but you can never count out a special appearance. WrestleMania 37 sounds like a realistic possibility as the next year's Show of Shows is being built up as WrestleMania Hollywood.

How would you like to see WWE book John Cena's return? Let us know in the comments section.