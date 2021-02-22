John Cena reacts after being accused of not crediting artist for R-Truth photo

John Cena had an epic reaction to being called out for not crediting an artist on Instagram.

WWE legend John Cena's Instagram handle is one of the strangest accounts on the social media site. Here's what Cena's profile states:

Welcome to my Instagram. These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy.

John Cena recently posted a photo of R-Truth dressed as Peacemaker. For the ones who aren't aware, Cena is currently portraying the character in the TV series 'Peacemaker' on HBO Max.

The photo was originally created by an artist named Abdul Malik, who called out Cena for not crediting him for the image. The 16-time World Champion corrected his mistake in epic fashion and shared an entirely new post to credit the artist. Check out the post below:

John Cena got bullied on IG to credit the artist he stole from so in John Cena fashion, he dedicated a whole post with the artist’s name. pic.twitter.com/GmUsZDRSHX — Satta ✨🍷 (@SattaLaFleur) February 21, 2021

John Cena's Instagram handle is a goldmine of hilarious content

Fans who follow John Cena on Twitter are aware that he regularly posts inspirational quotes on his handle, with an occasional self-promotional tweet. His Instagram handle, on the other hand, is a never-ending series of posts that come with no captions, leaving the fans to speculate about what he's expressing.

John Cena's post featuring R-Truth as the Peacemaker made waves in the wrestling world, as was expected, and the artist didn't take it kindly to not being credited for his work. Cena immediately realized his mistake and decided to credit the artist in his own unique manner.

John Cena is currently filming Peacemaker and has made it clear that he won't be a part of WrestleMania 37 this year.

"It’s very difficult to say because I know it’s going to be disappointing for a lot of people, but according to the letter of regulation right now, there is no mathematical way I can be at WrestleMania this year."

If John Cena is speaking the truth here, this will be the first time since 2003 that he won't be a part of The Show of Shows. Cena first appeared at the event in 2003 and has been involved with the PPV in one way or another every year since then.