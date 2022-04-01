John Cena reacts ahead of Roman Reigns' match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38

John Cena has shared an interesting reaction via his official Instagram handle, ahead of Roman Reigns' match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38.

Taking to Instagram, Cena once again posted another "Stone Cold" Steve Austin inspired image, one that also includes Reigns and Lesnar. In the past, Cena has admitted that he dedicates Fridays to The Texas Rattlesnake.

In his latest Instagram post, Cena posted the following photo, reacting to the upcoming Champion vs. Champion clash between Reigns and Lesnar.

Check out Cena's post below:

In case you're wondering why Cena posts 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin-inspired images, in an interview with Ellen, the multi-time WWE World Champion explained his reason for it.

“I was told by WWE that I had to have an Instagram account," said Cena. "And I’m already on Facebook and on Twitter and I’m pretty maxed out here. I don’t know if I can do something else. (They said) ‘No, you have to have it’. Pretty much they’re telling me they have to secure the name,” he told Ellen, adding, “I was like, ‘Okay if I have to do it I’m gonna do it my way’.” [H/T: Story Pick]

Roman Reigns is looking to close the Brock Lesnar chapter after WrestleMania 38

During a recent interview on The Tonight Show, Roman Reigns told Jimmy Fallon that he will be closing the Brock Lesnar chapter after WrestleMania 38 and moving on with his career.

Reigns reflected on his recent WWE run and believes that he has solidified his place as the greatest champion in modern WWE history.

"It's checkmate," said Reigns. "It's time that we close this chapter and move on. You know, for me, I've been on the run of a lifetime. I think I've solidified myself clearly in the modern day as the greatest champion to be a part of WWE. For me to get past this chapter of Brock Lesnar, I think it puts me on a playing field, on a level that no one else can touch."

Roman Reigns will aim to retain his WWE Universal Championship and win the WWE Championship by beating Brock Lesnar at The Show Of Shows.

