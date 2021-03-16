John Cena reacts to "Austin 3:16 Day" in latest post

WWE legend John Cena recently acknowledged "Austin 3:16 Day" in a post on his official Instagram handle.

WWE celebrates March 16 as "Austin 3:16 Day" to honor WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin's iconic quote that led to the creation of the highest-selling WWE t-shirt of all time.

16-time World Champion John Cena is aware of Stone Cold Steve Austin's impact on the business. He posted a photo on his official Instagram handle on the occasion of "Austin 3:16 Day," and fans of The Rattlesnake couldn't be happier about the same.

Check out Cena's post below:

John Cena and Stone Cold are two of the biggest Superstars in WWE history

When fans pen down their Mount Rushmore of pro-wrestling, John Cena and Stone Cold Steve Austin's names usually make the cut. Both Superstars were the biggest WWE names during their respective eras.

Stone Cold was a major factor in WWE managing to topple WCW in the Monday Night Wars, leading to Vince McMahon buying off the competition in March 2001.

His legendary "Austin 3:16" promo after winning the 1996 King of the Ring tournament kicked off one of the greatest-ever careers in WWE. WWE decided to capitalize on the quote quickly, and the t-shirt bearing the quote became a top-seller.

To this day, no other t-shirt has been sold as much as the one with "Austin 3:16" slapped on it.

Here's what WWE's official website has to say about March 16:

There have been many memorable and timeless catchphrases throughout WWE history, but few have altered the very fabric of reality quite like “Austin 3:16.” Because of the impact of this phrase, March 16 is officially Austin 3:16 Day!

John Cena was just one of a string of WWE aspirants who grew up watching Stone Cold Steve Austin on WWE TV. Cena made his WWE main roster debut in 2002 and never looked back.

John Cena and Stone Cold have shared the ring on a few occasions, but the duo never had an in-ring contest. This is one of the biggest dream matches that will forever remain a pipe dream.

On the eve of "Austin 3:16 Day", feel free to share your all-time favorite Stone Cold moment in the comment section.