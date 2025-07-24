John Cena reacts to Hulk Hogan's death at 71

John Cena has reacted to Hulk Hogan's passing at the age of 71. WWE has confirmed the news and paid tribute to The Hulkster on social media.Cena, the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion, has shared the stage with Hogan on several occasions. They teamed up with Shawn Michaels for a six-man tag team match on RAW in 2005.On Instagram, Cena paid tribute to Hogan after his death by sharing a photo of Hogan vs. André the Giant. The two shared the ring on multiple occasions, with Hogan famously slamming André at WrestleMania III.Check out Cena's reaction and his post on Instagram: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHulk Hogan's last appearance on WWE television was on the January 6th edition of Monday Night RAW on Netflix. Cena was also on the show, kicking off his Farewell Tour.Throughout his career, Hogan has shared the stage and the ring with superstars from multiple generations. His last WWE match was at the 2006 SummerSlam Premium Live Event, where he defeated Randy Orton.Later, Hogan signed with TNA and competed in his final match under the promotion in 2012. The Hulkster had appeared on WWE television on a few occasions since his retirement and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2005.