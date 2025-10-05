John Cena reacts to Kevin Owens' hilarious recent antics 

  • home icon
By Phillipa Marie
Modified Oct 05, 2025 13:33 GMT
John Cena and Kevin Owens had one of the most intense WWE rivalries back in 2015, but it seems that the two men are now good friends.

Despite recently undergoing neck surgery, Owens dressed up as John Cena for a trip to Magical Kingdom with his family, something that John Cena himself has now seen and reacted to.

The 17-time World Champion recently shared an image of Owens in full Cena attire on his Instagram, which has led to many fans believing that he has made history, since Cena has never actually posted a photo of himself on Instagram.

Cena is just days away from another huge match as part of his Retirement Tour when he faces AJ Styles at Crown Jewel: Perth. This was a match that was completely built up on social media and something many fans pushed for, which led to Triple H finally making it happen.

Kevin Owens missed the chance to be part of John Cena's Retirement Tour

Kevin Owens and John Cena have wrestled in the past, and he is someone that many fans wanted to be part of Cena's final outing but his recent neck injury and subsequent surgery have made it impossible for him to return in time.

Owens could be sidelined for another year, given the severity of his injury or in the case of Big E, he may never wrestle again. This is his sad reality at present, which means that if he is able to return to WWE in the future, it will be one in a post-John Cena world.

Not only Cena, but AJ Styles has also recently revealed his plans to retire in 2026 and noted that WrestleMania 42 would be his final appearance at the show. This means that this weekend's match at Crown Jewel could be one of Styles' biggest final outings.

Edited by Phillipa Marie
