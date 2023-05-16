John Cena reacts to the possibility of facing The Rock for the third time

In a recent sit-down interview, John Cena touched upon the possibility of going one-on-one with The Great One one more time. It seems that the Cenation Leader isn't too keen on the idea and would want to rack up some wins before going up to The Rock.

John Cena and The Rock had one of the most iconic rivalries of all time from 2011-2013. What was intended to be a once-in-a-lifetime match in the main event of WrestleMania 28, The Rock vs. John Cena, drew enough attention to be run back next year at WrestleMania 29 as well. With over a decade passed since their last encounter, it is still a possibility that the two icons could clash if their physical condition allows for them to return to the squared circle.

In a recent sit-down show with MTV News' Josh Horowitz for 92NY, Cena was asked about his relationship with The Rock when a fan shouted out 'Rock-Cena 3'. Here's how the 16-time world champion responded to the idea:

"I'm so old. I haven't won a match in like 5 years man. And no one notices, Thank you, but if you check the stats I'm in a bit of a slump. He's not exactly an easy opponent. I need to get someone really easy to get a win on the board before I go knocking on The Rock's door again," said John Cena.

John Cena and The Rock's rivalry

The Rock was announced as the host of WrestleMania 27 in 2011, and in the weeks leading up to the show, Cena and The Rock weren't quite on the same page. In the main event, The Rock cost Cena his title match by delivering a Rock Bottom leading to The Miz stealing the win.

It was decided the next night that the two would clash in one of the biggest WWE matches of all time at WrestleMania 28. Over the span of the next year, the match was built on and off, and at the Grandest Stage of Them All, The Rock picked up a win over the then-face of the company.

However, Cena later got a shot at redemption. While their first match was booked a year in advance, their second showdown came into being after John Cena won the Royal Rumble match, and The Rock captured the WWE Championship the same night at the namesake event. Cena secured the victory at WrestleMania 29. With the score tied at 1-1, a third match might help settle the feud.

