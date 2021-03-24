John Cena reacts to Randy Orton's recent interview comments

John Cena has praised Randy Orton after the latter spoke openly about his career in a recent interview with Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Writing on Twitter, Cena reflected on his 20-year association with Orton in WWE. He also encouraged fans to watch his former in-ring rival’s Broken Skull Sessions interview on the WWE Network.

I’ve known @RandyOrton for nearly two decades and have been vocal about his in-ring ability and natural talent. This was a great interview and an honest look at the man I know, hosted by @steveaustinBSR who has seen it all & done it all in @WWE. GREAT interview. @peacockTV https://t.co/rpQwthP9Ul — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 24, 2021

As Cena alluded to, he has a long and storied history with Orton in WWE. According to wrestling stats database Cagematch.net, the two men faced each other in 123 singles matches between 2001 and 2017.

Orton discussed almost every major moment from his WWE career during a 103-minute interview with Austin. Cena previously appeared on Austin’s former podcast, The Steve Austin Show, but had not been interviewed on Broken Skull Sessions until now.

What did Randy Orton say about John Cena?

Randy Orton defeated John Cena in a World Championship unification match at TLC 2013

Randy Orton told Steve Austin that he learned a lot from John Cena during their time working together in WWE. He also gave the 16-time WWE World Champion credit for adhering to his character’s “Hustle, Loyalty, Respect” slogan in real life.

“I learned a lot from him. I learned so much from him because I was in my head a lot. I worked with him early on but it wasn’t until midway through my couple of decades here that we really put in a couple of hundred matches with each other, live events and everything. I’ve never… ‘Hustle, Loyalty, Respect’… Dude, that hustle, that’s a real thing. I’ve never known anybody to ask as many questions and jump outside of his comfort zone and try all these things.”

Talking to @steveaustinbsr about my wife’s company and facing @AlexaBliss_WWE at #WWEFastlane. Two things I never thought I’d be doing on a Sunday in March. See it all tonight @peacocktv @wwenetwork #BrokenSkullSessions pic.twitter.com/5gniE9cKhe — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) March 21, 2021

Orton added that Cena made him realize that listening to the crowd is “everything” for WWE Superstars.

He said the likes of Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker taught him a lot, but Cena was the person who helped him understand crowd interaction.