John Cena reacts to Roman Reigns hitting 1000 days as WWE Universal Champion 

John Cena has shared his reaction to Roman Reigns hitting 1000 days as the Universal Champion.

The Cenation Leader and The Tribal Chief aren't exactly strangers. The duo have feuded on a couple of occasions in the past, with Reigns coming out victorious both times.

Roman Reigns recently completed 1000 days as Universal Champion. The reaction to his massive feat was mixed on social media. Many fans aren't happy with Reigns hogging the spotlight for about three years now. His loyal fans are thrilled over his accomplishment, though. John Cena noticed Reigns' achievement as well and took to Instagram to post a picture reacting to the same.

Reigns recreated NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain's iconic picture after he scored a whopping 100 points for the Philadelphia Warriors in a 169–147 victory against the New York Knicks 61 years ago. Cena shared a collage of Reigns' recreated picture and Chamberlain's legendary still.

Check it out below:

Roman Reigns has impressed John Cena with his growth as a performer

Back in 2017, Cena was destroying Roman Reigns on the mic on WWE RAW. Fast forward a few years, and Reigns has improved tenfold on the stick.

Here's what John Cena said about Reigns' growth as a WWE Superstar over the years during his appearance on Notsam Wrestling:

“Fast forward to [now] where he doesn’t have to say a f**king word. That’s a man who knows who he is, period. Is he a different human being? Yes… He’s such a nuanced performer. He’s a film performer in live entertainment.” [H/T 411Mania]

Roman Reigns isn't showing any signs of stopping anytime soon. He is now mere days away from crossing Pedro Morales' WWE title run that lasted 1027 days. It's safe to say that Reigns will surpass Morales' reign without a hitch.

What was your reaction to Reigns hitting 1000 days as the Universal Champion? Sound off in the comment section below!

