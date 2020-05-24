John Cena reacts to Shad Gaspard's passing  with throwback photo on Instagram

Cena and Gaspard

Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard passed away tragically on Sunday evening, after getting caught in a strong rip current while swimming at Venice Beach. Now, WWE legend John Cena has posted a throwback photo on his official Instagram handle, reacting to Shad Gaspard's untimely passing.

Shad Gaspard was 39-years old, and left his wife and a 10-year old kid behind. Several wrestlers and other wrestling personalities took to Social Media to remember Shad, with many hailing him as a hero for making sure that his son was saved moments before he passed away.

The picture John Cena posted is from the July 7, 2008 edition of WWE RAW, and shows Cena and Cryme Tyme giving JBL's limo a makeover. Check out the post below:

John Cena and Cryme Tyme had formed a short-lived stable back in 2008

Back in mid-2008, Cena kicked off a feud with JBL, with Cryme Tyme aiding him in vandalizing JBL's limo and spraying the letters "CTC" on the front part of the vehicle. Cena later confirmed that he had formed a faction with Cryme Tyme, dubbed as "Cryme Tyme Cenation". Cena was soon injured and the faction was quietly disbanded.

One wonders what a brief run alongside Cena would have done for Cryme Tyme's career. Shad Gaspard and JTG were both popular among the fans, but never managed to hold Championship gold.