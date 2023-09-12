John Cena reacts to WWE and UFC's official merger

WWE legend John Cena has reacted to WWE and UFC's official merger in his latest post on Twitter.

In a historic deal, WWE and UFC have now merged to form TKO Group Holdings Inc. Vince McMahon, the Executive Chairman of World Wrestling Entertainment, will now have a new boss: Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel.

WWE veteran John Cena took to Twitter to react to the massive news. Here's what he wrote in his tweet:

"Another historic moment in the evolution of the sports entertainment industry. Congratulations to everyone involved in today’s massive announcement. @Endeavor @WWE @UFC 📸: @arielhelwani."

John Cena is currently appearing on WWE TV on a regular basis

Not too long ago, WWE announced that Cena would regularly appear on TV for the next two months or so. The veteran went on to officiate a singles match between LA Knight and The Miz at WWE Payback 2023.

John Cena then traveled with the WWE crew to India to participate in the Superstar Spectacle 2023 Live event. The show's main event saw The Cenation Leader and Seth Rollins defeating Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

As for WWE and UFC's merger, WWE shared the following statement in a press release:

"Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. ['Endeavor'] and World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. ['WWE'] today announced they expect to close the previously announced transaction to form TKO Group Holdings Inc. ['TKO'] on September 12, 2023, at which time TKO will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'TKO,'” WWE stated in the press release. [H/T Hindustan Times]

It remains to be seen if this merger affects WWE's weekly programming in any manner moving forward. While many fans look forward to what the deal brings to the table, others aren't thrilled with this massive change.

