Pro-wrestling legend commends John Cena for doing more for Roman Reigns than Roman himself (Exclusive)

John Cena's return to WWE has been nothing but a success. The WWE Universe has been ecstatic ever since Cena made his return and this was more than evident on this week's episode of SmackDown.

Cena got the crowds going in Cleveland, Ohio when he called out Roman Reigns for a match at SummerSlam.

Unfortunately for the Leader of the Cenation, Roman Reigns completely shot down the idea of facing Cena at the Biggest Party of the Summer. Nevertheless, fans will continue to be invested in the storyline between Cena and Reigns.

Pro-wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently praised John Cena on the latest episode of Smack Talk with Sid Pullar III. Mantell claims that the 16-time world champion has done more for Roman Reigns with one promo than Reigns has done for himself in the past three months.

"John Cena got Roman Reigns over more tonight than Roman got himself over in the last three months! Because Cena talking about him as the Head of the Table and 'acknowledge' and all that sort of stuff...he brought it all to a head. He brought the fans into it, he wants everybody to stand up if they're Roman Reigns fans. He got the crowd involved in it and I think he did more to advance Roman Reigns than Paul Heyman and Roman have done on their own for the last three months, just for talking about it," said Dutch Mantell

Things are certainly getting interesting on SmackDown and there is no denying that John Cena has done a lot to enhance the storyline between himself and Reigns.

WWE have officially announced the Summer of John Cena

John Cena's return has sparked quite an uproar among fans and the WWE Universe. So much so that WWE have now announced the Summer of Cena, releasing the entire schedule for the Leader of the Cenation's return.

This includes a number of house show appearances as well as multiple appearances on both RAW and SmackDown.

Being the only free agent on the WWE roster, John Cena has the freedom to make appearances on any of WWE's main roster brands. It has also been confirmed that he will make an appearance at SummerSlam.

