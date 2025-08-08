John Cena Recalls How One Unexpected Moment with a Family Changed His Life Forever

John Cena is known for becoming the first-ever 17-time world champion in WWE. He is also known for granting the most wishes through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.The Cenation Leader has granted over 650 wishes, which is a record. He was the face of the wrestling juggernaut for over a decade and is a role model to many young fans around the world.During a recent appearance on What’s Your Story? With Steph McMahon, Stephanie asked John Cena how he became the number one Make-A-Wish granter and why it's important to him to grant wishes for kids. He revealed that the first wish he granted was accidental, and it went on to change his life forever.&quot;How did I become that? That's because of WWE, because of you guys. I don't think without you I would have found that charity. My first experience was an accident. I was dragged into a room where the family was supposed to meet another superstar, and eventually did. (...) And I shook hands with people, and when I left, they were like, 'Oh, that was the Make-A-Wish family,' thanks for doing that. And I was introduced to the concept,&quot; said Cena.He added:&quot;I don't think that there is a better environment for Make-A-Wish. I think WWE is one of the top environments for Make-A-Wish, because you can get intimate connection, and then you get immediate suspension of disbelief. You get a true day off. If you've ever been in a WWE audience, you think about nothing but what's going on right then and there, and you lose yourself.&quot;You can check out the clip below:John Cena is advertised for tonight's WWE SmackDownThe Cenation Leader will appear on SmackDown tonight, as he's been advertised for the show. He is also scheduled for Clash in Paris, which will take place at the end of the month.John Cena was attacked by Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, so there's no doubt that he'll address it tonight. A match between the two stars is very likely. It'll be interesting to see where and when it takes place.If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.