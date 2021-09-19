"I’m trying to build myself up as the biggest obstacle you can overcome" – John Cena recalls backstage meeting before WrestleMania matchup

WWE superstar John Cena was at the Florida Supercon panel this past week.

The franchise player took some questions during the Q&A session and discussed his first championship win against John Bradshaw Layfield at WrestleMania 21.

John mentioned that he felt let down when he heard Bradshaw's incredible entrance in a limo with money raining down from the rafters. Cena recalled a backstage meeting before the match with JBL and Vince McMahon where Bradshaw told him that he'd be winning the championship that night.

The 16-time champ acknowledged that JBL taught him an important lesson that night. Cena added that after the conversation, he focused on what he was getting that night: an opportunity to win the WWE championship for the first time.

“John was always great about keeping you grounded, and he did a lot for me and I’m forever thankful to him. That’s the one thing I remember from that day, him turning to me deadpan and saying, ‘You are winning!’ And almost like, ‘Get over yourself man, I’m trying to build myself up as the biggest obstacle you can overcome which is why it’s raining money and you’re going to win so that’s going to be enough for this evening so just take that and you’re going to be good.' I really thank him for not only that lesson but he gave me a bunch of lessons through my career.”

You can watch the full video of the panel discussion here:

John Cena was a star in the making at WrestleMania 21

WrestleMania 21 will be an important event in Cena's career. It was the night that the franchise player won his first WWE Championship.

Deff @Deffshot @OldManEffect JBL vs John Cena Wrestlemania match for the WWE Championship was dope @OldManEffect JBL vs John Cena Wrestlemania match for the WWE Championship was dope https://t.co/zTiymhrNf8

JBL was the top heel on SmackDown, heading into WrestleMania with a 280-day title reign. It was a rare instance when Cena was the underdog heading into the matchup looking for his first world title. Cena countered Bradshaw's Clothesline from Hell into an Attitude Adjustment for the win. This would be the first of Cena's record 16 world title reigns.

Also Read

What did you think of John Cena's account of the match? Did you like John Cena vs. JBL at WrestleMania 21? Let us know in the comments below.

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell addresses the Ric Flair controversy from Dark Side of the Ring here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh