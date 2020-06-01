John Cena

The official Twitter handle of WWE Network recently posted a clip from the Elimination Chamber 2015 match between Kevin Owens and WWE legend John Cena, on the anniversary of the classic bout. Owens had pinned the then United States Champion for a big victory in his debut match for the main roster.

Owens responded to the tweet and sent a heartfelt message to the 16-time World Champion. He said that he missed Cena, and followed it up with a sad emoji. Check out the tweet below:

Owens defeated John Cena in the former's main roster debut

It has been a long time since John Cena ceased being an active Superstar. Over the past few years, Cena has made guest appearances for WWE on some of its biggest shows, most notably his return as The Doctor of Thuganomics at WrestleMania 35, and his short match with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 34, that saw The Deadman squashing Cena in minutes.

The match in question happened only a few weeks after Owens made his main roster debut, attacking Cena in the process. Owens said at the time that he would face Cena on his own terms, and was later granted a match at the Elimination Chamber PPV. A pop-up powerbomb ended things for Cena and Owens scored a huge win to kick off his main roster run.