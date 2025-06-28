John Cena receives message from WWE after CM Punk wears his Thugonomics gear on SmackDown

WWE has sent a message to John Cena on its X handle after CM Punk donned his Thugonomics garb on tonight's episode of SmackDown. Punk came out as the Thugonomics version of Cena tonight and cut a promo on him ahead of their Undisputed WWE Championship match at Night of Champions.

Punk seems more than ready to take on Cena and take the top prize off him in Saudi Arabia. In a hilarious bit, Punk wore Cena's Thugonomics attire on SmackDown.

Later, CM Punk posed for WWE's cameras backstage. WWE posted the video on its X handle and had a message for John Cena:

".@JohnCena , is that you??? 🤔."

Punk has defeated Cena in the past and wants to do the same one last time. If he manages to pick up a win tonight at Night of Champions, he will dethrone Cena as the Undisputed WWE Champion.

As for Cena, he is getting incredibly close to finishing his final run in WWE. He has made it clear that he wants to retire with the WWE Championship around his waist. Tonight at Night of Champions 2025, Punk will do everything in his power to make sure that doesn't happen.

