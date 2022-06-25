"I wrestled a kid named Prototype" - Former 11-time champion congratulates John Cena on his 20 years in the WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle wishes John Cena on his 20 years in WWE.

For those who don't know, Cena started his career as The Prototype at Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW). Before becoming the Doctor of Thugonomics or The Leader of Cenation. Cena made his debut on June 27 episode of SmackDown by answering an open challenge by Angle

The Champ didn't win the match, but that was the beginning of his celebrated career in WWE. Cena worked with the company for two decades before transitioning into a Hollywood star. Recently, Kurt Angle shared a heartfelt message for John Cena on Twitter:

"20 years ago, I wrestled a kid named Prototype who's making his debut. Little did I know that, 20 years later, he would go on to become the most successful WWE superstar of all time. I want to congratulate John Cena on 20 years of success and I want to wish him the very best in the future. Oh it's true, it's damn true!"

Angle and Cena crossed paths for years to come. There were rumours for the final match where Angle would have retired from wrestling. Unfortunately, that didn't happen and Kurt faced Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35.

John Cena return to WWE RAW

The Leader of Cenation was the face of the company for almost fifteen years. After making a stunning debut to win championships, Cena became a megastar in the industry and was the poster boy for the company.

A few years ago, Cena transitioned from professional wrestling to acting in Hollywood. He has made a renowned career in WWE and is doing the same whether it is movies or TV shows.

Last year, Cena returned for a month where he confronted Roman Reigns after his match with Edge at Money in the Bank.

Cena and Reigns faced each other at SummerSlam but Cena lost. Brock Lesnar made his return after their match and attacked the sixteen-time champ. It was recently announced that WWE would be celebrating June as Cena Month to celebrate his 20 years in the company.

Earlier this month, Cena was announced to appear on RAW's Post Money in The Bank premium live event. It will be interesting to see if Cena stays around longer and feuds with Theory over the summer.

