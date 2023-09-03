John Cena reflects on his return to WWE, reveals what's next for him after Payback

John Cena made his triumphant return to WWE on the previous episode of SmackDown before WWE Payback. The 16-time World Champion took to Twitter to reflect on his return and also let fans know where he is headed next.

The Cenation Leader kicked off WWE SmackDown last Friday, letting fans across the globe know that he will be hosting WWE Payback. While Cena was in the midst of thanking the fans for allowing him to perform for them, he was cut off by Jimmy Uso, who was later driven to the ground with an Attitude Adjustment.

It's safe to assume that John Cena had a fun two days since his return to WWE, interacting with fans and sharing the ring with many WWE Superstars. The former WWE Champion took to Twitter to let the WWE Universe know what was on his mind after the PLE and what's next for him.

"Exciting first weekend back with the @WWE family for #Smackdown and #WWEPayback. So much to do in so little time! Thank you Hershey, Pittsburgh, and everyone who watched! Next stop: @WWEIndia!!"

What did John Cena do at WWE Payback?

John Cena was the host of WWE Payback this weekend. He did his job to the tee at the premium live event by welcoming the fans to the show before the second match of the night. He came out and made a surprise announcement to the crowd, stating that he would officiate the next match as the special guest referee.

As soon as Cena made the announcement, The Miz made his way to the ring and asked him to stay out of his match against LA Knight. Cena didn't budge and put on his referee shirt before starting off the bout between The Megastar and The A-Lister. After LA Knight won the match, Cena raised his hand in the ring and shook his hand at the top of the ramp before making his way backstage and allowing Knight to enjoy his moment.

Later in the night, after Damian Priest and Finn Balor won the Tag Team Championships, the host interviewed the duo. Cena dressed for the occasion in a blazer and had a microphone in place so that the fans wouldn't miss a moment. Overall, Cena ensured that the fans enjoyed his presence on the show.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here