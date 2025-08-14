  • home icon
  • WWE
  • John Cena reimagines Cody Rhodes in new look

John Cena reimagines Cody Rhodes in new look

By Sherjeel Malik
Published Aug 14, 2025 14:53 GMT
John Cena and Cody Rhodes. [Image credits: wwe.com]
John Cena and Cody Rhodes [Image credits: wwe.com]

John Cena recently reimagined Cody Rhodes in a new avatar. The Franchise Player feuded with Rhodes earlier this year and even beat him for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. Since then, he has dropped the title and gone back to being a babyface.

Ad

Taking to his Instagram handle, cryptic as ever, Cena shared an edit of The American Nightmare reimagined as the character Guile from the Street Fighter game. Last month, it was reported that Cody Rhodes has been cast to play the popular character in the upcoming live-action Street Fighter movie that will also star Roman Reigns as Akuma.

You can view Cena's post below.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

These wrestlers angered WWE management! Check what happened next

Guile is depicted as a U.S. Air Force pilot who is motivated to avenge the death of his friend. The character became popular due to his blonde flat top haircut. Rhodes will follow in the steps of Hollywood star Jean-Claude Van Damme, who played the role in the 1994 Street Fighter movie.

Recently, Rhodes also made a cameo appearance in the Liam Neeson starrer The Naked Gun.

Cody Rhodes and John Cena had a 5-star classic at SummerSlam

John Cena walked into his title defense at SummerSlam as a babyface, ending his heel run. He then put on a match for the ages as he and Rhodes wrestled their hearts out for the fans at MetLife Stadium.

Ad

The storytelling inside the ring and the high-risk spots stood out in the match, along with the nearfalls. Fans got a glimpse of the Super Cena gimmick, which became a staple of The Champ's matches during his run at the top of WWE.

The finish came when Rhodes hit Cena with a Cody Cutter off the top rope and through a table, followed by a Cross Rhodes. The match was appreciated by fans and critics, with Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer giving it a five-star rating.

This marked only the second time that a John Cena match received five stars from Meltzer.

About the author
Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.

While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.

Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.

If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.

When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications