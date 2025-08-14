John Cena reimagines Cody Rhodes in new look

John Cena recently reimagined Cody Rhodes in a new avatar. The Franchise Player feuded with Rhodes earlier this year and even beat him for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. Since then, he has dropped the title and gone back to being a babyface.Taking to his Instagram handle, cryptic as ever, Cena shared an edit of The American Nightmare reimagined as the character Guile from the Street Fighter game. Last month, it was reported that Cody Rhodes has been cast to play the popular character in the upcoming live-action Street Fighter movie that will also star Roman Reigns as Akuma.You can view Cena's post below. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGuile is depicted as a U.S. Air Force pilot who is motivated to avenge the death of his friend. The character became popular due to his blonde flat top haircut. Rhodes will follow in the steps of Hollywood star Jean-Claude Van Damme, who played the role in the 1994 Street Fighter movie.Recently, Rhodes also made a cameo appearance in the Liam Neeson starrer The Naked Gun.Cody Rhodes and John Cena had a 5-star classic at SummerSlamJohn Cena walked into his title defense at SummerSlam as a babyface, ending his heel run. He then put on a match for the ages as he and Rhodes wrestled their hearts out for the fans at MetLife Stadium.The storytelling inside the ring and the high-risk spots stood out in the match, along with the nearfalls. Fans got a glimpse of the Super Cena gimmick, which became a staple of The Champ's matches during his run at the top of WWE.The finish came when Rhodes hit Cena with a Cody Cutter off the top rope and through a table, followed by a Cross Rhodes. The match was appreciated by fans and critics, with Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer giving it a five-star rating. This marked only the second time that a John Cena match received five stars from Meltzer.