John Cena responds to claim that Super Cena made WWE "uncool"

John Cena has hit back at the claim that his Super Cena persona turned WWE into a more kid-friendly product. During the early 2010s, when WWE went full PG, Cena was positioned as the promotion's all-conquering babyface.
His matches would see him take a beating, fight against the odds and eventually prevail. This led to many fans dubbing him as Super Cena and they argued it made WWE more formulaic.
The current WWE Undisputed Champion addressed this claim in a recent appearance on "Entertainment Weekly." He was featured in a segment that had him reacting to reviews of his characters across WWE and Hollywood. At one point, a fan shared his views of the Super Cena persona , saying it made WWE uncool, drawing a straightforward response from The Last Real Champion.
“‘The Super Cena era made WWE uncool and something for kids to watch.’ That is Reddit user SR JNP. That’s your perspective, pal. For 25 years, I have been John Cena. That has easily been my longest running persona. But what I’m hearing is the perspective of a group of folks that probably didn’t like the performances I was giving.” [From 03:43 to 04:17]
WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!
Check out the video below:
Cena's run during that era saw him win multiple championships and beat various stars as he looked near invincible and became a hero to the young WWE fans.
This is quite different from his current gimmick, which has seen him turn heel as he promises to "ruin wrestling" by retiring with the WWE Championship.
John Cena to reportedly appear for only one WWE show ahead of SummerSlam
With less than half of his 36 dates remaining on his retirement tour, the clock is ticking on John Cena's career. His next match will see him face Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam on August 2 and 3, but for fans expecting the duo to build up towards the match on WWE TV, there is bad news.
According to a report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Cena is scheduled to make only one appearance at the moment between now and SummerSlam. The Last Real Champion is busy shooting Netflix's "Little Brother" movie in New Jersey.
Right now, it looks like Cody Rhodes will have to shoulder the responsibility of hyping up their second clash this year. The two stars are scheduled to be on SmackDown next week.
While using any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.
Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!