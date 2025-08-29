John Cena confronted Logan Paul on Friday Night SmackDown. The two are scheduled to compete in a singles match at the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event.The Maverick kicked off the show to claim that he was the future of the industry and that he was responsible for WWE signing multiple deals with the likes of Netflix and ESPN. He further addressed the fans in French in response to continuous booing.John Cena then made his entrance to a thunderous response from the Lyon crowd. The Cenation Leader noted that Logan had a lot of potential but lacked respect for the fans and other stars.The former WWE Champion tore into Logan Paul, mentioning that the latter did not make it onto Rolling Stone's recently released list of the Top 25 Influencers, while some of his friends were included. He ended the segment by telling the social media star to bring his best to the ring this Sunday after apologizing to the young fan he roasted earlier this year in Brussels.John Cena and Logan Paul came face-to-face last week on the blue brand. The 17-time World Champion noted that the fans believe he was wasting his time on the YouTube sensation and should've wrestled stars like Dominik Mysterio, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, The Usos, and Jacob Fatu instead. He followed it up by flooring Logan Paul with the Attitude Adjustment.However, The Maverick got his revenge before the show went off the air. He knocked Cena out cold with brass knuckles while the veteran was speaking to SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis.