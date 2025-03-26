John Cena to retire at WrestleMania as WWE Champion; veteran takes credit for the idea (Exclusive)

John Cena shocked the WWE Universe by turning heel, and fans are still reeling from it. A veteran claims the 16-time world champion's latest promo on RAW is taken from his podcast.

Ad

On this week's episode of RAW, Cena was seen announcing that he would be winning the world title this year at WrestleMania. He also promised to take the belt and retire, effectively forcing others never to be able to challenge him again.

Speaking on UnSKripted, John Cena's former manager, Kenny Bolin, claimed that the idea for this exact promo had occurred to him first. He said:

"All I know is that about three weeks ago on my podcast over on the Bolin Alley, I had predicted that John Cena will win WrestleMania, win the title for the 17th time, and I also said, and I am recorded saying this, will retire with the belt. What did he say on Monday Night RAW last night? 'I am gonna win, and I am taking the belt home with me. Anything after that is a toy. I am taking the real title home with me,' and he got that from me. I gave him that idea three weeks ago. " [4:06 onwards]

Ad

Trending

Ad

As of now, it remains to be seen what Cena does next in his vendetta against the fans.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the Facebook video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback