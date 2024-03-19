John Cena returning to WWE for the first time in 6 months to confront former rival at WrestleMania XL is possible, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman suggested John Cena could return to WWE to have a promo with a former rival at WrestleMania XL.

Last year, The Leader of the Cenation lost to Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39. A few months later, he returned for a brief full-time run, during which he feuded with The Bloodline on SmackDown. The 46-year-old last competed in November when he was destroyed by Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking on his Behind the Turnbuckle podcast, Coachman claimed Cena could return at this year's Show of Shows to have a promo with his last year's WrestleMania opponent, Theory.

"Cena said that he would love to be a part of WrestleMania 40 in some capacity but he doesn't have anything to do yet. Maybe, maybe, because I had no idea you were gonna talk about him [Austin Theory], maybe they have a promo segment. I don't think they'd have Cena wrestle a match although if you watched him on the Oscars, he's still in great shape clearly. Oh my God!" [24:07 - 24:31]

Is Austin Theory "the next guy" in WWE?

Since moving to the main roster, many experts have praised Austin Theory's potential to become a top superstar. Some even compared him to a young John Cena.

During the same episode of Behind The Turnbuckle, Jonathan Coachman disclosed that he believes Theory is "the next guy."

"He [Theory], to me, he's the next guy. He's the next guy. And people think that he's an overnight success. He's been around for a minute. He's not, you know, he's not brand new."

WWE gave the 26-year-old a major push after joining the main roster. He became Vince McMahon's on-screen protege and the United States Championship twice. He also won the 2022 Money in the Bank briefcase. However, his push has seemingly cooled off over the past few months. He is not currently on the WrestleMania XL card.

