John Cena returns; takes shots at WWE management at Money in the Bank

16-time WWE World Champion John Cena made a surprise return to the company at Money in the Bank and took shots at the powers that be.

He was last seen at WrestleMania 39, where he lost to Austin Theory for the United States Championship. Cena is one of the biggest superstars in the history of the company, as he's held numerous titles and headlined countless events.

After Cody Rhodes defeated Dominik Mysterio at Money in the Bank, the Cenation Leader's theme song played in the arena, and he made a shocking appearance. The crowd in London went nuts, as they weren't expecting to see him.

John Cena cut a promo in the ring where he reminded the fans that this year's Money in the Bank is the first Premium Live Event in the United Kingdom in over twenty years. He added that he couldn't believe it took this long for WWE to come back.

He went on to mention that WWE management doesn't necessarily know how to feel about London, and they think it's a hostile environment. The crowd booed significantly. Cena then stated that he wants to bring WrestleMania to London, which got an enormous pop.

He was then interrupted by Grayson Waller, and the segment ended with John Cena hitting the SmackDown star with an Attitude Adjustment.

