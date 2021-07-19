John Cena returns to WWE at the end of Money in the Bank 2021

John Cena made an epic return to WWE at Money in the Bank, surprising the live crowd in the process. He came out after the main event to confront Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Money in the Bank ended with one of the most deafening pops in WWE history, as the 16-time world champion made his much-awaited comeback. It happened after over half an hour of excellent wrestling, which saw Reigns defeat Edge to retain the Universal Championship.

Seth Rollins cost The Rated-R Superstar the match, which led to a brawl between the two of them. As they fought their way into the crowd, the Universal Champion cut a short promo and told the WWE fans to acknowledge him. But just as we thought Money in the Bank was over, out came John Cena.

This was his first WWE appearance after over a year away. Cena last showed up for WrestleMania 36, where he faced 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House Match.

He has kept himself busy with various movie roles, including a period when he was filming in Canada. Cena missed WrestleMania 37 as a result, which was the first one he wasn't a part of at all since his debut in 2002. Nevertheless, he is now back in WWE.

John Cena's WWE return at Money in the Bank has set up a SummerSlam match with Roman Reigns

John Cena's return had been hotly anticipated for a while, especially when multiple reports touted him to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam. He is set to do just that.

The Biggest Event of the Summer will take place on August 21st at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, which is a great setting for such a huge match. If the atmosphere is anything like what it was for Cena's return at Money in the Bank, the match will be an overwhelming success.

What do you think about John Cena's return to WWE at Money in the Bank? Are you excited to see him face Roman Reigns? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Watch Amazing WWE Videos, Interviews with your favourite wrestlers and more on SK Wrestling YT

Edited by Arjun