Randy Orton has had a fantastic 2020, where he has gone back to his heelish best, and has had fantastic feuds with WWE Hall of Famer Edge, who returned to the ring earlier this year, and WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre. He has had memorable feuds with the likes of John Cena in the past, and has turned back the clock with his feuds with Edge and McIntyre this year.

The Apex Predator has helped elevate his opponents with his fantastic promos and his ultimate bad guy behavior. Fans and fellow WWE Superstars - past and present - have lavished praise on Randy Orton over the last few months, and WWE legend Christian has now spoken about The Legend Killer.

Christian on what John Cena told him about Randy Orton

While speaking to Busted Open Radio, Christian spoke about Randy Orton, and he revealed a backstage conversation he had with John Cena, back in 2011, when Christian was feuding with Orton.

He said that he and Cena were watching Orton work in the ring, and the two watched on in amazement at how good the 13-time world champion was.

Here's what Christian said about the conversation he had with John Cena:

"Randy, for as long as he's been in the business, this is -- when I was working with him for the World Title in 2011, I remember watching a monitor in the back, and I can't remember who he was wrestling. I was standing there with [John] Cena and we weren't really saying anything, and the match ended, and he looked at me, and I looked at him, and I said to John, 'The scary thing is, he doesn't know how good he is.' And Cena goes, 'He has no clue', and that's the thing with Randy - he's just so naturally gifted at what he does." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Randy Orton and John Cena had a long rivalry, which began way back in OVW, before both of them were called up to the main roster.

They are two of the most accomplished Superstars in WWE over the last two decades and share 29 world titles between them.