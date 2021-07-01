John Cena reveals details about being homeless before WWE

John Cena has revealed that he ended up homeless a long time before he made it big in WWE.

Cena made his WWE main roster debut in the spring of 2002. It took less than three years for him to become the top face of the company. The journey to wrestling superstardom wasn't an easy one for the F9 star though. John Cena used to sleep in his car during his struggling days in Los Angeles. His father predicted that he wouldn't succeed in his pursuit of fame in L.A.

"I slept in my car for a while, which happened to be a very roomy 1991 Lincoln Town Car. I had my clothes in the trunk and I slept in the back seat."

"Dad told me I would be home with my tail between my legs in two weeks. Sure enough, I went through my resources quickly and had to think on my feet. I didn’t want to go home crying," said John Cena.

John Cena tried his hand at wrestling after a trainer suggested him to do so

John Cena stepped into the squared circle for the first time way back in 2000 and donned the unusual gimmick of "The Prototype". He polished his craft in Ohio Valley Wrestling for about two years before debuting on the main roster in a singles match against Kurt Angle. Cena lost the match but fans knew that he had the right ingredients in him to become a megastar in the near future.

He won his first WWE title by defeating JBL at WrestleMania 21. He didn't look back and went on to win fifteen more World titles. John Cena is no longer a regular WWE act and is currently doing well for himself in the movie industry. He will return to the ring somewhere down the line though.

