John Cena reveals exactly how many dates he has left before retiring from WWE on the RAW after WrestleMania 41

John Cena entered RAW the way he exited WrestleMania - with the Undisputed WWE Championship worn in reverse. He cut a scathing promo, revealing how many dates he has left before his retirement.

Ad

Cena called out ring announcer Mark Shunock, who replaced Alicia Taylor for the night. He was made to read out the following message:

"My apologies. I have been informed that my announcement has been deemed disrespectful."

Mark Shunock gave him a heck of an introduction, hyping up the greatest of all time. Cena broke his silence by saying, "winners write history". He told the crowd that they weren't worthy.

Ad

Trending

He then asked the fans a question about a functional relationship. He pointed out that they booed him on SmackDown and asked if he's supposed to forgive them just because they cheered him for winning the title.

He demanded an apology, and while it sounded like a "We are sorry" chant on stream, Cena told the crowd at home that they were actually chanting, "We AREN'T sorry". He told the crowd that they meant nothing to him, and he got "A**hole" chants immediately.

Ad

John Cena asked the audience what made them think they were the crowd to break him, especially with all the abuse he's endured over the years. He reiterated that there were only 36 dates and went on to name each place where he had already appeared so far.

That number dropped down to 27. That's all he has left before retirement. John Cena said that when the number goes to zero, he's gone. And while he knows that a new champion will be crowned, he's the last real Undisputed Champion of the WWE.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

He namedropped stars like Bruno Sammartino, Roman Reigns, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels, among others. He said that the best chance the WWE fans had to save themselves was Cody Rhodes. Despite his rivalry with The American Nightmare, he found the WWE Universe booing his name distasteful. He told the crowd to look in the mirror.

When he said that nobody has the Ruthless Aggression of John Cena, he also told the fans to take out their cameras to take a photo of the Last Real Champion.

Ad

Expand Tweet

A few seconds later, Randy Orton took him down memory lane with an RKO.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.