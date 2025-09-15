  • home icon
  • John Cena reveals how many days he has left until retirement

John Cena reveals how many days he has left until retirement

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 15, 2025 23:56 GMT
John Cena
John Cena is a former WWE Champion (source: WWE.com)

John Cena is in the middle of his retirement tour. He has now revealed how many days he has left before he retires.

A few weeks ago, Brock Lesnar made his shocking return to WWE and attacked Cena. On the 5th September episode of SmackDown, Cena faced Sami Zayn for the United States Championship. During the bout, Lesnar showed up and attacked both participants. Therefore, The Beast and Cena will lock horns at Wrestlepalooza.

Tonight on WWE RAW, Cena kicked off the show and addressed his upcoming match against Brock Lesnar. He admitted that the former UFC Champion is one of his toughest challenges. He also said that he could've pulled some strings backstage to get out of this match because he only has six dates left. However, he agreed to the match because of the fans. Hence, it looks like The Last Real Champion only has a handful of matches left until he retires.

When Cena announced his retirement tour, there was a lot of talk among the wrestling community regarding who his final opponent should be. Given the Cenation leader's legendary career, there were a lot of names thrown in the hat. However, nothing has been confirmed so far.

Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts wants Drew McIntyre to face the former WWE Champion in the latter's final match. He also noted that the Scottish Psychopath should go over in the bout.

"The last one is John Cena versus Drew McIntyre. And that's where you get the John Cena loss. That's where you get Drew McIntyre taking the dub because you can't have John Cena lose a bunch of matches, which just doesn't make any sense because if you have him lose all the matches, there's no value in getting those victories," Roberts said.

It remains to be seen who will get the privilege to be Cena's final opponent.

Edited by Sunil Joseph
