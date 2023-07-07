John Cena reveals how much his first WWE contract and rent were

John Cena is arguably the most popular wrestling figure today. It took him a lot of hard work to get here, and he recently revealed that the beginning was not easy. He spoke about how much he earned and how much rent he paid when he first signed with WWE.

The last time WWE fans saw John Cena in the ring was this past weekend at Money In The Bank when he made a special appearance on the show. The WWE Superstar returned after a two-and-a-half-month hiatus to rile fans up about the possibility of WrestleMania in London.

John Cena @JohnCena Following a passion or a dream doesn’t negate any of the effort needed to achieve it. So thankful for @KevinHart4real for providing a forum for such in-depth conversations on #HarttoHeart . New episodes streaming now on @peacock Following a passion or a dream doesn’t negate any of the effort needed to achieve it. So thankful for @KevinHart4real for providing a forum for such in-depth conversations on #HarttoHeart. New episodes streaming now on @peacock! https://t.co/cc9MciwiYk

Since his appearance, Cena has been quite active, interacting with WWE stars and interviewing. On the recent episode of Hart to Heart, Cena spoke about the amount he earned from his first WWE contract and his parents' reaction to him signing it:

“My first contract with WWE was $12,000 a year. I quit my job the day I was signed. I think my rent was $1,000 a month. So all my money is now rent. When I told my mom, she’s like, ‘I hope you’re okay.’ My dad, I could have told him any other position, and he would have been like, ‘Yeah, whatever,’ but I told him I got a job with WWE. ‘Oh, my son. This is unreal. It’s going to [go] great. I can’t believe it.’ Still, to this day, he’s extremely proud.” [H/T Fightful]

Did John Cena wrestle at Money In The Bank?

The sixteen-time Champion's appearance at Money In The Bank wasn't revealed to the fans until his music hit. At the PLE, he interacted with the crowd, announcing the possibility of WrestleMania in London.

During his announcement, he was cut off by Grayson Waller. The altercation ended with Waller on the receiving end of the AA.

John Cena wrestled his last match at WrestleMania 39. He challenged Austin Theory for his United States Championship but came up short. Even though he has not wrestled since the Show Of Shows, he hasn't officially retired from the sport and may return when the time is right.

