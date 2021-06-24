John Cena reveals real reason why he posted the WWE logo on Instagram

WWE legend John Cena recently revealed the reason behind posting the WWE logo on his Instagram handle.

John Cena's Instagram is one of the most interesting handles on the social media website. The former WWE Champion regularly posts context-less images on his official handle and never adds a caption to any of his photos.

Cena recently posted the WWE logo on his Instagram and fans started speculating about a possible return. Jimmy Fallon asked John Cena the reason behind posting the WWE logo and here's what the in-ring veteran had to say in response:

"Yeah, so I posted that back in May. I was feeling rather nostalgic about WWE and I just wanted to post a logo and some people took it as I was returning immediately which that is not the case. I haven’t had my last match and I can’t wait to have my next match." [credits for the quotes go to WrestlingNews.Co]

John Cena hasn't wrestled a match since March 2020

John Cena returned to WWE on the road to WrestleMania 36 in 2020 and was challenged to a match by The Fiend. Cena immediately accepted the challenge and fans couldn't contain their excitement over the huge clash. The duo had a unique outing at The Show of Shows and is regarded as one of the best cinematic matches in recent memory.

John Cena lost the match and went back to pursuing his acting career. He has been quite busy lately and is doing promotional work for F9. Cena missed WrestleMania earlier this year because he was busy filming Peacemaker. He made his first appearance at WrestleMania way back in 2003 and didn't miss the mega event for the next 16 years.

From The Peacemaker to all of you… enjoy #TheSuicideSquad trailer!! pic.twitter.com/Un6mEOOR0p — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 22, 2021

John Cena is still in incredible shape and holds major star power. He was one of the biggest names to come out of the Ruthless Aggression Era and is still capable of giving a big boost to WWE's ratings.

Who should be John Cena's opponent when he returns to the ring?

