John Cena reveals why his social media posts are always cryptic

If you follow John Cena across social media, you'll be left scratching your head about what the sixteen-time World Champion is trying to convey. In an interview, Cena finally revealed why his posts are cryptic.

John Cena is one of the biggest WWE Superstars today. Not only has he gained success inside the ring, but has a formidable career in acting as well. The Doctor of Thuganomics has billions of followers across all social media platforms, making many people wonder what he is trying to say.

John Cena @JohnCena Approach opportunity with gratitude maturity and awareness that your input will greatly determine its trajectory. Approach opportunity with gratitude maturity and awareness that your input will greatly determine its trajectory.

On the Whiskey Ginger podcast, Cena spoke about his cryptic style of posting on social media and why he does it:

"I believe that people have to earn the right to hear your story. I am just not an advocate of turning the camera around in my own life. I have a wonderful circle of people I love that d*** know everything about me and they love me back and we've earned that respect. Each platform I use uniquely, differently. I use Twitter differently than Facebook, I use Instagram differently than TikTok, and all four sometimes send a certain message in unison." [h/t Wrestling Inc]

With Cena finally sharing details on the thought process behind his posts, many fans now know why his social media feed consists of Stone Cold Steve Austin memes and images without captions.

John Cena is slated to compete at WrestleMania

This year, at WrestleMania 39, John Cena is set to compete against Austin Theory for the United States Championship in the opening match of Night 1. This match marks Cena's return to WrestleMania after three years. The last time Cena was involved in a match at the Show of Shows, he lost to Bray Wyatt in the Firefly Fun House Match.

Cena is a five-time WWE United States Champion, and given that he is facing an up-and-coming superstar in Theory, Mr. Hustle, Loyalty & Respect will be looking for nothing less than a win this weekend.

