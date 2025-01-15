John Cena reveals what he wants for his last WWE match

WWE Superstar John Cena recently revealed what he believes should happen in his last match at the end of 2025. The Cenation Leader also talked about whether his final match's booking was in his control.

John Cena is one of the greatest names to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. The 16-time World Champion has been performing at the highest level in World Wrestling Entertainment for over two decades. However, in recent years, he has shifted his focus to Hollywood. Last year at Money in the Bank, Cena announced that he would retire at the end of 2025 and since then many people have been speculating about his final match in WWE.

Trending

The Cenation Leader recently joined Steve Weintraub of Collider for his upcoming project, What Drives You. During the interview, John Cena talked about his final match in the Stamford-based promotion. The 16-time World Champion said that whatever was best for fans and WWE's business should happen in his last match.

Cena also mentioned that the match's booking was beyond his control and he had no influence over it.

"I think whatever is best for both the audience and the business should happen in my last match, whatever that is. That is beyond my control. It always has been. I don’t own the company, so I don’t steer the ship in that direction, and I never have used any sort of influence to do that," Cena said. [H/T Collider]

WWE legend Bully Ray wants to see John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes in 2025

During a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray said that as a fan he would love to see CM Punk, Roman Reigns, The Rock, or John Cena facing Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

However, Ray also mentioned that he believed Cena vs. Rhodes would be best for the Stamford-based promotion's business.

"Based on business, abso-freaking-lutely. See, I'm gonna answer you now from the business end of it. Because, as a fan, I love Cody and Punk. As a fan I love Cody and Cena. As a fan, I love Cody and Roman. As a fan, I love Cody and Rock. All of those matches interest me in one way, shape, or form. Put a gun to my head, I'm going Cody-Rock. Now, let's talk, like I said, business. John Cena-Cody Rhodes business-wise? Absolutely," he said.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen who John Cenam will face in his final WWE match at the end of this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback