John Cena reveals if he will ever wrestle outside WWE

John Cena has made it clear that he will never wrestle for another company.

Cena made his WWE main roster debut in the spring of 2002. He went on to become the biggest superstar of the 21st century and is a 16-time World Champion.

The Leader of the Cenation recently appeared at Florida Supercon and answered several fan questions. The WWE veteran was asked if he would ever wrestle for another company. Cena started by saying that he goes by the philosophy of "never say never". He then added that when it comes to wrestling elsewhere, there isn't a chance.

"There’s a whole like ‘never say never’ philosophy and I’m also that way in life because you never know what life will bring you. But, I can with certainty say no," said Cena. [H/T to Post Wrestling]

John Cena made a name for himself in Vince McMahon's promotion

John Cena wrestled his first main roster match against Kurt Angle in 2002, in a losing effort. Fans knew at the time though, that the young gun had the potential to become a big name.

He soon donned the gimmick of a rapper and spent the next two years getting over with the WWE Universe. By the time WrestleMania 21 arrived, Cena had become a mega babyface on SmackDown. He won his first WWE title by defeating JBL in one of the main events of WrestleMania 21.

Over the next 10 years or so, Cena remained a mainstay on WWE TV. He has done it all in the company and has been a major asset for Vince McMahon. He is also one of the biggest merch movers in WWE history, courtesy of his popularity among kids.

🪐💜🐙 | 엑소 @AnnetteReid247 “I finished second place!” 😂 John Cena talking about coming back to WWE & his SummerSlam match with Roman Reigns!



“I finished second place!” 😂 John Cena talking about coming back to WWE & his SummerSlam match with Roman Reigns!



https://t.co/lE17235DlE

Also Read

It has been a while since John Cena became a part-timer in the promotion. He rarely appears on WWE TV and is fully focused on building up a Hollywood career. The 16-time World Champion will go down in the company's history as one of the very best, and is a guaranteed future Hall of Famer.

What do you think about Cena's comment? Name a dream match that you wanted to see him have with a non-WWE star?

Vince Russo makes an offer to Vince McMahon himself right here. Check it out, bro!

Edited by Kaushik Das