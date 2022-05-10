John Cena reveals which WWE movie role he isn’t proud of

John Cena isn't proud of all the movies he's done.

Cena has been balancing a busy schedule between WWE and Hollywood, going all the way back to 2006. The Leader of CeNation now dedicates most of his time to Hollywood as WWE has taken a clear back seat.

The former 16-time WWE Champion was the latest guest on Inside the Envelope: The Actor's Podcast to discuss a wide variety of subjects. During the discussion, Cena revealed that while so many people have talked to him about The Marine, he doesn't look back too fondly on it. He noted that he didn't give the film his all.

"I just filmed a movie Freelance in Columbia," John Cena said. "And I’ve always wanted to do another Marine, because so many folks talk to me about The Marine. I can’t believe it. And it was actually something I wasn’t really proud of, because that’s a situation where I look back and say I didn’t give my all. I was commuting back and forth from Australia to Smackdown."

John Cena's "rock star life" prevented him from giving his all to The Marine

John Cena went on to explain that he prioritized his WWE commitments over the movie. He explained that his desire to be in front of sold-out arenas outweighed his wish to be on a quiet movie set.

The former WWE Champion noted that he didn't have the knowledge or perception at the time to understand how big of an opportunity filming The Marine movie was.

"As a young man, I wanted to be in the middle of the rock star life," John Cena continued. "I wanted to be in front of those sold-out crowds. And then I get to a quiet movie set where everything takes forever, and I just didn’t have the wisdom or the knowledge or the perception to realize how big of an opportunity it was. But come hell or high water, a lot of folks watched it." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

What do you make of Cena's comments? Did you enjoy The Marine? Or do you think it could've been better? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

