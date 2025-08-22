John Cena Reveals WWE Was in Huge Trouble With The Police

John Cena has revealed that WWE has been in huge trouble with the police, and the company could be at risk of facing similar issues again. The star said that he is looking forward to it as well, while detailing everything about what's happening.

John Cena is set to wrestle at Clash in Paris, facing a very popular name in the form of Logan Paul. While not all WWE fans may be admirers of Paul, the two stars have crossed paths before as tag team partners, and now they are going to face off in the ring and wrestle each other instead. With the match taking place in France, Cena had some things to say.

John Cena appeared on Good Morning America, discussing Clash in Paris, his plans to attend, and what he had missed during the company's last visit to France. He discussed how the noise ordinance was violated, prompting police to attend the show because they deemed it a problem. He wanted to wrestle in front of that crowd, calling it the greatest in WWE history.

"Amazingly enough, I've done so much in my WWE career over 23 years. The one thing I haven't done is set foot in front of what's been called the greatest crowd in WWE history in Lyon, France... It's crazy. The last time WWE toured Lyon, the noise was so loud, the authorities had to come in because they thought there was like a problem. There was a noise ordinance. So, they literally had to come in and be like, 'You guys are excited to the point of where it might be getting crazy.'" [3:20-3:50]

John Cena Admitted That He Had FOMO From Missing Out on the Last France Show

John Cena is excited to compete in France and talked about how he still had FOMO from missing the last show, and hearing from other stars how he had missed something big.

"And all of the superstars came back and said, 'Man, you missed it.' I have some serious FOMO, but one of these things, the last box I get to check off, even on this farewell tour, I'm still experiencing some firsts. Man, I can't wait to set foot in the middle of the ring. I think they will give me a bunch of energy too." [3:51-4:10]

Cena was delighted that he could still experience some new things despite being on his farewell tour.

