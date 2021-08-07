What happened between John Cena and Roman Reigns after WWE SmackDown?

John Cena teamed up with Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio to defeat Roman Reigns and The Usos after the August 6 episode of WWE SmackDown.

This week’s episode ended with Reigns and The Usos standing tall following a three-on-one attack on Finn Balor. WWE fans repeatedly chanted Cena’s name in the show-closing segment but the 16-time World Champion did not appear on the television broadcast.

Following the show, Cena stepped up his preparations for his televised in-ring return at WWE SummerSlam by competing in an untelevised six-man tag team match.

The 44-year-old avoided a spear from Reigns before hitting him with an Attitude Adjustment. He then performed the same move on Jey Uso to pick up the win.

Roman Reigns’ latest storyline development before facing John Cena

Roman Reigns watched The Usos attack Finn Balor

The finish to WWE SmackDown saw Finn Balor quickly defeat Baron Corbin before making it clear that he still wants a Universal Championship match.

On last week’s episode, Balor was due to sign a contract to face Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam. However, after the Irishman was attacked by Corbin, John Cena ended up signing the contract instead to set up a SummerSlam match against Reigns.

After defeating Corbin on this week's episode, Balor looked set to emerge unscathed following a post-match altercation with The Usos. Reigns then came to the aid of his cousins by making Balor tap out and pass out to a guillotine choke.

Next week's WWE SmackDown is likely to feature a segment involving both John Cena and Roman Reigns. While he only appeared in an untelevised segment this week, Cena is currently advertised to appear on the live episode next week.

