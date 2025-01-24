John Cena and Roman Reigns set to battle it out at WWE Royal Rumble, believes veteran (Exclusive)

The upcoming WWE Royal Rumble PLE has fans and critics on their toes with anticipation right now. Wrestling veteran and legendary journalist Bill Apter for one has already called the ending of the Men's Royal Rumble Match, which he thinks will involve Roman Reigns and John Cena.

The Cenation Leader has already made it clear that this year will be his last in the pro-wrestling business, at least inside the ring. As such, fans are quite excited to see how his stellar career ends. According to Bill Apter, Cena could be starting off strong with a WWE Royal Rumble win.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, the veteran journalist stated that he could see The Face That Runs The Place winning the 30-man match, as that is what the people want to see. Apter predicted that Cena and Reigns would be the final two participants left in the 'Rumble and the 47-year-old would ultimately pick up the victory owing to a distraction from one of The Bloodline members.

"The last two guys are John Cena and Roman Reigns. Roman Reigns gets distracted of course from Jacob Fatu possibly or some of the other Bloodline members there, turns his back, John Cena sees that, dumps him over the rope. John Cena gets that, gets the title shot because that's what people wanna see right now," he said. [4:34 onwards]

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

A WWE legend recently talked about a potential final match with John Cena

While Kurt Angle would apparently like nothing more than to face John Cena in his final year, it is seemingly not going to happen.

Speaking on the INSIGHT podcast with Chris Van Vliet, Angle stated that despite his desire to wrestle again, especially Cena's last WWE match, his injuries had made it impossible. The veteran said:

"No, no, no. Because what happened was I threw my back out and I couldn't walk for a week after that. My wife was like, 'You're never getting in that ring again,' and she's right. I shouldn't have even got in the ring, but it was a lot of fun to do it. But I would love to wrestle John Cena. There's nobody that wants to wrestle John more than I do for his retirement match, especially with the respect I have for him. I just can't do it," Angle said. [From 32:26 to 32:49]

As of now, it remains to be seen how John Cena's Farewell Tour in WWE will pan out, as he prepares to win his third Royal Rumble on February 1.

