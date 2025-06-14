John Cena's backstage interaction with WWE official on SmackDown lambasted by veteran (Exclusive)

John Cena was present on SmackDown this week, where he had segments with many notable WWE names. However, his backstage interaction with Nick Aldis did not sit well with wrestling veteran Vince Russo, who called it "stupid."
The 17-time world champion was confronted by Randy Orton, LA Knight, and Cody Rhodes on the blue brand. Cena was also attacked by Ron Killings on his way to the back, following which he was seen interacting with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis. However, there was no audio during the segment, and no one could figure out what the two were talking about.
Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo criticized the muted segment, asking if the interaction involving the Undisputed WWE Champion was not important enough.
"Why wasn’t there audio? That was so stupid to me. This is your world champion. Why did you not play the audio? Was it not important what he had to say?" [From 15:28 onwards]
John Cena was once again attacked by Ron Killins later on the show. This led to Nick Aldis announcing the rematch between the two for next week's SmackDown. However, it will once again be a non-title match.
