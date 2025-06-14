John Cena's backstage interaction with WWE official on SmackDown lambasted by veteran (Exclusive)

John Cena was present on SmackDown this week, where he had segments with many notable WWE names. However, his backstage interaction with Nick Aldis did not sit well with wrestling veteran Vince Russo, who called it "stupid."

Ad

The 17-time world champion was confronted by Randy Orton, LA Knight, and Cody Rhodes on the blue brand. Cena was also attacked by Ron Killings on his way to the back, following which he was seen interacting with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis. However, there was no audio during the segment, and no one could figure out what the two were talking about.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo criticized the muted segment, asking if the interaction involving the Undisputed WWE Champion was not important enough.

Ad

Trending

"Why wasn’t there audio? That was so stupid to me. This is your world champion. Why did you not play the audio? Was it not important what he had to say?" [From 15:28 onwards]

WWE failed to hide these secrets - Check them out!

Check out the complete edition of BroDown below:

John Cena was once again attacked by Ron Killins later on the show. This led to Nick Aldis announcing the rematch between the two for next week's SmackDown. However, it will once again be a non-title match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vivek Sharma Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.



Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.



He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time. Know More

Mick Foley to retire in AEW? More details HERE!