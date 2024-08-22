John Cena's biggest WWE rival would love to be his final WrestleMania opponent in Las Vegas

John Cena's gallery of WWE rivals is filled with decorated and notable names from the Stamford-based company over the past two decades. Recently, Randy Orton stated he would love to be The Leader of Cenation's final WrestleMania opponent next year in Las Vegas.

John Cena has overcome a lot of adversity in the form of several notable WWE names. Triple H, Big Show, and Edge have arguably tested The Leader of Cenation on different levels and more than once in his career as an active performer.

However, Randy Orton will go down as Cena's biggest rival, as their saga has been the most memorable for the fans. In an exclusive interview with Spanish sports daily MARCA, The Viper stated he would love to be the 16-time WWE World Champion's final 'Mania opponent at WrestleMania 41.

Trending

"It would be a dream for me. I would love to fight Cena. I'd love it to be at Wrestlemania. God, even if it was at some live event somewhere, some big stadium or arena, with a passionate crowd, Cena and I enjoying it, it would be a nostalgic moment for me, for the fans. I know you would enjoy it too. But I am and think like Cena in the sense of letting the creative process flow and be as organic as possible," Orton said. [H/T - MARCA]

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

He also added that Triple H and the WWE Universe should dictate the path for a match at The Grandest Stage of Them All as he wouldn't want to force a match between the two.

Randy Orton wants to face John Cena, but details why he wouldn't push WWE for the match

Randy Orton and John Cena came from the same OVW class and achieved greatness in WWE. The Leader of Cenation is set to have a final run next year and The Viper is interested in having another match.

In an interview with Daily Mail UK, Orton stated he wants a match, but wouldn't push the company for it as that has never been his style. Moreover, he has faith in the creative team and would be happy if the match took place somewhere in 2025.

"I would love to wrestle John. But as far as pushing for that match, that’s never been my style, that’s never been seen as my style. And I think if it’s meant to be, if it’s in the stars, then we’ll definitely do it, and we’ll have a lot of fun doing so well. I want it, so I’ll get it started for you, don’t worry about that," Orton said. [H/T - Daily Mail UK]

John Cena's farewell tour begins in January 2025 when RAW moves to Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback