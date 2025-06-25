John Cena's blockbuster opponent might not interest WWE fans, feels wrestling veteran: "Not a hot item" (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about John Cena's future opponents. Cena, currently on his farewell tour, is the Undisputed WWE Champion.
The Franchise Player won the title from Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. He gave up his squeaky clear personality and embraced the dark side. Since then, the wrestling legend has not shied away from using underhanded tactics to hold on to the title.
During the latest episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted podcast with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Bill Apter said fans were particularly not interested in seeing the rematch between the two stars. He suggested that John Cena was involved in other feuds, and WWE needed to build up the storyline with Cody again.
The veteran journalist explained that a lot of creative effort was needed before fans could invest in the feud again.
"It's not a hot item right now. Cody-Cena is not a hot item yet. They have to heat it up somehow. They have to find a way to heat it up. " [From 29:30 onwards]
While a rematch with John Cena may be in the offing, Cody Rhodes needs to focus on Night of Champions, where he will face his former mentor Randy Orton in the final of the King of the Ring Tournament. On the same night, Cena has to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against CM Punk.
