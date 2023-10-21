John Cena's botched spot on SmackDown draws criticism from former WWE manager (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Jimmy Uso trying to Superkick John Cena on SmackDown.

Solo Sikoa answered John's open challenge this week. The Street Champ walked down to the ring, and the two men started brawling. Just as Mr. Hustle Loyalty Respect was getting the better of Solo, Jimmy Uso came out and Superkicked him.

This week on Smack Talk, Mantell pointed out that Cena sold the Superkick even though Jimmy barely touched him. He mentioned that he played back the spot and was convinced that Uso didn't catch John, and WWE removed that bit during the action replays.

"Did you look at that Superkick pretty close? It was like six inches away... They just kept going with it. But when they played that back, they took that out. They were right on that. I stopped it, and backed it up. There was the air that got him. That's what it was. Hey, we're in wrestling, just go with it." [From 11:50 to 12:24]

You can watch the full video here:

You can catch the full results of SmackDown here.

John Cena spoke about his win-loss record

This week on the blue brand, John Cena came down to the ring and started talking about his performance of late. He mentioned that his last singles win came way back in 2018, and he was in self-doubt about his abilities in the ring.

However, the 16-time World Champion soon switched gears and made it clear that the time for his retirement had not come yet, and he was ready to face anyone who came down the ramp.

Expand Tweet

Even the fans agreed with Cena as they cheered him on while he laid out Solo Sikoa with a devastating Attitude Adjustment. It will be interesting to see where this storyline leads and whether the two men have a matchup at Crown Jewel.

What did you think of John Cena's performance on SmackDown? Let us know in the comments below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.