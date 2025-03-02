John Cena's emotional first message after winning Men's Elimination Chamber match

WWE legend John Cena had some words to say to fans after his big win at Elimination Chamber 2025. Cena looked at the camera and the fans in attendance and thanked them seconds after his victory.

At Elimination Chamber 2025, Cena competed in a Men's Elimination Chamber match. In the end, he defeated his arch-rival CM Punk via submission to pick up a massive win.

After the win, John Cena stared at the camera as well as the fans and said the following:

"Thank you. And thank you."

Cena is now all set to take on Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 in what will be his final WrestleMania main event. He will compete for the Undisputed WWE Title at The Show of Shows and will attempt to capture the coveted belt from The American Nightmare.

The shocking ending to Elimination Chamber 2025 saw Cena finally doing the unthinkable and turning heel in front of the WWE Universe. He brutally attacked Cody Rhodes as The Final Boss The Rock looked at him with cold, dead eyes.

Cena held the Undisputed WWE Title in his hands and posed for the crowd, making it known that he wants to win his 17th world title in the main event of 'Mania.

