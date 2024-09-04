John Cena's final WrestleMania opponent in Las Vegas could be major WWE name, says wrestling veteran

John Cena's WWE Retirement Tour is set to begin in January 2025, and fans are excited to see the return of The Leader of Cenation inside the squared circle. Meanwhile, wrestling veteran Disco Inferno has claimed that Cody Rhodes should be Cena's final WrestleMania opponent in Las Vegas.

In the past few years, Cody Rhodes has filled in for John Cena in some capacity as the face of the company. The American Nightmare's popularity as a babyface had drawn parallels with The Franchise Player's stardom during the latter's peak years.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL, Disco Inferno answered a fan mail and stated a match between Cena and Rhodes should happen, and The American Nightmare should be The Greatest of All Time's final WrestleMania opponent in Las Vegas.

"Definitely! That's how this stuff works, it seems like. You talk about it, the guy, for long enough, and then all of a sudden, this was planned months in advance," Inferno said. [From 01:18 to 01:28]

John Cena appeared at WrestleMania XL to help Cody Rhodes win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Last year, John Cena's short run on SmackDown led to bigger problems for The Bloodline, as The Leader of Cenation backed LA Knight during The Megastar's feud with Roman Reigns.

To neutralize The Doctor of Thuganomics, Solo Sikoa stepped up, and the two brawled on different occasions before their match in Saudi Arabia. However, the erstwhile Tribal Heir walked out with a clean victory.

In the main event of WrestleMania XL Night Two, Cody Rhodes received help from some old and new faces in the company. One such face was the 16-time WWE World Champion, John Cena, who took out Solo Sikoa.

After attacking Roman Reigns and Sikoa, Cena faced the wrath of The Rock, as The Final Boss took him out with a Rock Bottom. Later, the veteran joined Cody and other WWE babyfaces inside the ring after The American Nightmare defeated the Original Tribal Chief to claim the title.

