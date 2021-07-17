John Cena's former manager believes WWE should start promoting newer talent instead of falling back on veteran superstars (Exclusive)

Ever since John Cena became a part-timer for WWE, there have hardly been any other bonafide WWE Superstars who have taken up the role of the face of the company.

The likes of Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns come to mind, with the latter being the closest comparison to John Cena as humanly possible.

WWE has plenty of talent who are more than ready to step up to that role. However, the company has fallen back on a trend which many fans find highly unnecessary.

The company has decided to bring back veteran superstars and Hall of Famers time and time again and throw them into the main event scene.

With rumors of Goldberg's imminent return floating around, and Edge's involvement in the WWE Universal Championship picture, John Cena's former manager, Kenny Bolin, believes that WWE have to start promoting their new talent.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Kenny Bolin called out the company for not getting their younger stars over and for continuously falling back on the likes of Edge, Goldberg and John Cena.

"It is time to get one of these younger stars over. You can bring in The Rock or Stone Cold or Edge or The Undertaker or...hell even you or Jerry Lawler can come down the ramp. You're gonna get a bigger pop than any of the new guys they've got now. Other than Roman, who is ready to take the throne? Cena? Cena ain't climbing no damn ladder. Cena is making movies right now!," said Kenny Bolin

Interesting comments from the former pro-wrestling manager, especially as WWE are having Edge challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship.

John Cena's highly anticipated WWE return could come sooner rather than later

Speaking of veteran superstars being brought back by WWE, it looks like Kenny Bolin's former client John Cena could be on his way back to the company. The 16-time World Champion is rumored to make his return in time for SummerSlam.

In fact, Fightful Select believes that John Cena could make his return as early as next week on the July 23rd episode of SmackDown.

John Cena is set to make his WWE return very soon.



Working plan is July 23rd Smackdown if not sooner.



- Fightful Select pic.twitter.com/yNy2MLwUet — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) July 13, 2021

The idea is to have John Cena challenge Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, giving the WWE Universe a blockbuster match for the Biggest Party of the Summer.

