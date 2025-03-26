John Cena's former manager says Triple H could be unwilling to entertain WWE return; reveals huge reason why (Exclusive)

WWE legend John Cena's former manager was recently asked about whether he would like to work with Cena on his final run. According to Kenny Bolin, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon may not be too keen on the idea.

Ad

Bolin managed Cena during the latter's days in OVW. While they had some great segments, it all stopped after John Cena left for the main roster and became the star we know today. Since his heel turn, he has been making waves in the pro-wrestling world and this has led to speculation about his WWE future.

Speaking on UnSKripted, Kenny stated that despite him being willing to have that opportunity, there were certain problems that were simply unavoidable.

Ad

Trending

"My god yeah. But am I physically capable? Unless somebody macks out some super duper wheelchair for me that can get me in and out of the airport and in & out of these colloseums, I physically couldn't do it and I realize that. As much as a thrill as it would be. And I don't know how much Triple H and Stephanie think of me, they weren't too high on the southern style of announcers. [24:25 onwards]

Ad

Ad

It remains to be seen if Kenny will ever appear in WWE again down the line.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback